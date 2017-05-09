Police make inquiries following incident involving child in Counties Manukau

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 13:50

Please attribute to Inspector Wendy Spiller, Counties Manukau Police

Police are aware of a video that has been circulating on social media of a young child who appears to be wondering along a street in Counties Manukau without an adult.

Police are conducting inquires and have identified the child and the child’s mother and have spoken to her to establish what has occurred.

The child’s welfare remains the priority in this situation and Police are working with the family and the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, Oranga Tamariki.

We encourage anyone with concerns about a child's welfare to contact Police.

If it's an immediate issue, don't hesitate to call 111.