Police and fire investigators await forensic examination results

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 14:56

Police inquiries are ongoing today at Piha as Police and Fire Service work to establish the cause of a spate of fires in area over the past week.

Police are working with fire investigators and have conducted forensic examinations and are awaiting the results of those tests.

We appreciate the community is understandably upset and Police are determined to hold the person/s who is responsible for these fires to account.

A large team is working on this investigation and Police are following positive lines of inquiry.

A strong Police presence will remain at Piha today and overnight which is being supported by community patrols.