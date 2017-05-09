Heritage and CityLife raise funds for Ronald McDonald House

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 15:22

CityLife and Heritage Hotels’ teams have been fund raising across the country today to raise money for a favourite charity - Ronald McDonald House. The theme of the annual fundraiser this year is hugs. CityLife Auckland General Manager, Nicole Lawson and Lynette Faiva Head Housekeeper celebrate the Ronald McDonald House Appeal’s theme. CityLife and Heritage Hotels are long standing supporters of Ronald McDonald House helping with fundraising, practical help and fun cook nights when the hotel staff come in and prepare a home cooked dinner for the resident families.

Caption: Pictured from left to right are General Manager, Nicole Lawson and Lynette Faiva Head Housekeeper of CityLife Auckland collecting on Queen Street Auckland today.

Purpose of hugs campaign:

The Ronald McDonald House programme throughout New Zealand provides free accommodation and support to families with children in hospital, and for the charity the embodiment of this is quite simply - a hug. It symbolises keeping families close, because their team know hugs help at such a critical time as this. This year’s Appeal aims to encourage everyone to share their own hug photo on social media with the hashtag #HugsHelp.

Summary about Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House provides free accommodation and support for families with children in hospital. This reduces some of the financial, emotional and practical burdens that families face during a highly stressful time. Tonight over 100 families will stay at a Ronald McDonald House and every year over 3,700 families from across the country receive support, when their child is in hospital. The charity continually strives to be part of the solution in improving the lives of hospitalised children and their families with the overall aim to keep families close. CityLife and Heritage Hotels provide support annually to the Ronald McDonald House Auckland with assistance in fundraising, practical help and fun cook nights when the hotel staff come in and prepare a home cooked dinner to give the resident families a well-deserved break.

To help keep families close whilst a child is in hospital, you can make a donation on the Ronald McDonald House website: https://rmhc.org.nz/donate/ or Everyday Hero page: https://rmhappeal.everydayhero.com/nz/rmh-appeal-2017