Cordons stood down in central Wellington

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 15:56

Cordons in place in central Wellington have been stood down following an incident at Rutherford House in central Wellington.

The building was evacuated earlier today at the decision of the university.

The building has now been searched by specialist search dogs and no items of concern have been located.

Police thanks motorists and pedestrians for their patience while the cordons were in place.

Police inquiries are continuing.