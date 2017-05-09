Work to re-open the Manawatu Gorge progressing well

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 16:04

The NZ Transport Agency says work to re-open the Manawatu Gorge following slips which closed the road, is progressing well.

Transport Agency Highway Manager Ross I’Anson says sluicing operations, where helicopters dropped water from monsoon buckets to clear a rock outcrop above the large slip area are now complete, and that material is now being removed from the road.

This work will continue for the next few days.

Design work for safety fencing structures that will be installed across sections of the slip face has already commenced.

"This work has been possible at this earlier stage, by the use of aerial drones that are mapping the area and providing a detailed model of the slip face," says Mr I’Anson. "Typically we couldn’t start this work until the whole slip face was clear to enable the engineers to scale the slip face."

Meanwhile previously planned maintenance work on the gorge has been able to go ahead while the slip work goes on.

"This includes asphalt surfacing midway through the Gorge, guardrail repairs, clearing of drainage channels and full inspections of the other 71 bridges, and general maintenance works that are difficult to undertake with traffic flowing."

All work on the small slip site is now complete, with rock netting in place.

The Transport Agency is still planning on re-opening the road by 18th of May.

With the Pahiatua Track and the Saddle Road being alternative routes, motorists are also being reminded to be patient and drive to the conditions.

People can check the latest information on highway conditions, delays and closures at www.highwayinfo.govt.nz (external link) or by calling 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).