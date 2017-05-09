More feedback needed on proposed waste changes

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 16:07

Rotorua Lakes Council wants more feedback from the rural community about proposed waste service changes outlined in the 2017/18 Annual Plan discussion document, which can be viewed here: https://s3-ap-southeast-2.amazonaws.com/ehq-production

Annual Plan submissions are open until Friday 12 May and Council is keen to get more feedback to get a better understanding of the community’s views.

Council has so far received about 55 responses addressing the proposed changes to waste services that would affect about 1400 rural properties in the district.

Council’s Director for Transport and Waste Stavros Michael says that feedback is crucial to understand what the community wants.

"We need the residents to tell us what they think so Council can make an informed decision on whether waste services should be extended to rural communities currently not serviced, what those services should look like and how the costs of those services should be charged.

"Rotorua’s new Waste Strategy was adopted in 2016 with one aim being to see waste services extended to every property in the district. The Waste Management and Minimisation Plan can be viewed here: http://www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/our-services/rubbish_and_recycling/Documents/Waste%20Management%20%20Minimisation%20Plan%20-%20Waste%20Strategy%202016-2022.pdf

"Now that the new kerbside service is settling in we want to continue building on that and take the next steps to further improve Rotorua’s waste management," says Mr Michael.

Conversation 2 in the Annual Plan discussion document outlines the proposals from council to extend services and streamline funding for the services from rates.

What is proposed:

Where possible, everyone in Rotorua will have access to waste and recycling services. This means extending the current kerbside service or establishing collection points at key locations in rural communities.

A targeted rate be applied to every property in the district where access to a service can be provided. This means that the current rule for ‘opting-out’ of the service won’t be available. Properties in the urban and rural areas will be charged the same rate and vacant properties will be charged a serviceability rate.

To ensure waste management services are self-sustaining, simple and transparent Council proposes that the rates funded portion of waste management services be 100% funded through targeted rates. Currently waste services are funded 80% through targeted rates and 20% through the general rate.

Letters have been sent to rural properties and council’s waste team have attended community meetings with Rerewhakaaitu, Reporoa, Waikite and Ngakuru residents.

To have your say:

- go to Council’s online hub at rotorualakescouncil.nz/letstalk

- email info@rotorualc.nz

- write to Rotorua Lakes Council, Private Bag 3029, Rotorua 3046

- drop in to the Civic Centre at 1061 Haupapa Street, Rotorua

Submissions officially close on Friday 12 May 2017.