New website highlights what Aquatics Horowhenua can offer

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 16:41

Aquatics Horowhenua has a new-look and much more user-friendly website to highlight the facilities, swim school, programmes, events and activities offered in Levin, Foxton and Shannon.

It is the third of Horowhenua District Council’s websites to be updated, with the Council’s new site launched last July and Te Takere’s last December.

Unlike the old Aquatics Horowhenua website, the new one is responsive and adapts seamlessly across all popular desktop and mobile devices, with an effective ‘search’ function, and refreshed design to reflect Council’s branding.

The new website is loaded with information including the facilities, opening hours, admission and concession card prices, Streamline Swim School details, programmes, events and activities. There are details on booking rooms and social spaces for birthday parties and other events, or pool lanes for swimming and AquaJogging. There is even a video of what it is like riding down the hydroslide and a list of answers to frequently-asked-questions.

Aquatics Manager James Richmond says he encourages people to visit the website to learn what is on offer.

"We hope people enjoy it. Aside from the completely new design, it’s also it easier to find your way around so you can get to the information you require as quickly as possible," Mr Richmond said.

"We really want people to make use of our facilities, and not just for swimming and pool play. Our Aqua Classes cater to all abilities including low-impact AquaRehab in the warm hydrotherapy pool, medium-impact AquaCise and high-intensity AquaStick in the main pool, as well as a few other variations. We also offer land-based fitness programmes such as Bootcamp and MoveWell.

"We also hold many fabulous events and activities during the year, providing opportunities for the whole community to engage in health and fitness, together with recreation and fun."

Aquatics Horowhenua encompasses the Levin Aquatic Centre, Foxton Pools and Shannon Pool. For more information, visit aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz