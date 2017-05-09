TCC to review of Elder Housing portfolio

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 19:13

Tauranga City Council will be carrying out a review of its Elder Housing portfolio, operations and future service delivery, ahead of the 2018- 28 Long Term Plan.

At today’s Community and Culture meeting, Councillors supported the establishment of a working group and tenant advisory group to assist in the review of Council’s Elder Housing.

The Local Government Act requires Council to periodically review the way a number of services are provided. The New Zealand Housing Foundation is helping Council identify future demand for Elder Housing in Tauranga and will provide options on how Council can best deliver this service in the future.

Tauranga City Council’s General Manager Community Services, Philip King, says, "This is an opportunity to look at how we are currently providing our Elder Housing service, and how best to provide this service in the future. Council’s aspiration is to provide a higher standard of living for all our residents, and this includes affordable housing for our ageing population."

Council will now begin recruiting for both the working group and the tenant advisory group. The role of the two groups will be to review the options recommended by the New Zealand Housing Foundation, as well as any other potential options. Recommendations will be presented to Councillors in August 2017. Representatives from a range of community organisations, and government agencies, as well as technical experts will be invited to be part of the working group. A representative from each of the nine Elder Housing Villages in Tauranga will make up the tenant advisory group.

"The needs of our tenants are our primary consideration, and we want to ensure they have every opportunity to participate in the review process. The tenant advisory group is going to be vital in ensuring the needs of our tenants are heard," says Philip.

Council has 246 Elder Housing units spread across nine villages in Greerton, Mount Manganui and Tauranga Central.