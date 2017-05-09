Man followed with manslaughter following incident near Taupo

Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 - 19:46

Following an incident in Acacia Bay, near Taupo, on Monday 8 May, 2017, a man has been charged with manslaughter.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in the Rotorua District Court on Monday 24 May, 2017.

Further charges may be laid once enquiries have been completed.

Police are awaiting the results of the post mortem and are not in a position to release the victim’s name at this stage.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.