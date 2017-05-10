Eagerly-awaited Crowne Plaza Christchurch launches this year

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 10:02

The eagerly-awaited Crowne Plaza Christchurch will feature 204 spacious and modern rooms, a new café, bar and restaurant and four modern and versatile event and conferencing spaces when it opens mid-year.

Rising above the Christchurch cityscape, it will be the largest upscale hotel in the Christchurch CBD. Situated at the corner of Colombo and Armagh streets overlooking Victoria Square, its central location means guests can truly connect with the city.

Within two minutes’ walk from the hotel you can be exploring the many cafés and boutiques of New Regent Street, strolling through Cathedral Square, taking in the latest Arts Centre exhibition, shopping in the new city centre or visiting the Christchurch Casino.

The hotel rooms, including eight suites, enjoy unique views to the city, coast, hills and Southern Alps, with features in each room designed to make the most of the scenery.

A comfy window seat with cushions invites guests to sit back and relax with a book and a freshly-brewed T2 tea, while thanks to a glass panel between the bathroom and bedroom in some rooms, guests can even soak up the view from the shower.

Guests are guaranteed a peaceful night’s sleep with new beds in comfortable ‘zen-like’ rooms and a range of Executive, Deluxe and Superior configurations. With leisure travellers in mind, the hotel also offers extra spaces to relax such as the hotel library, or guests can stay active in the brand-new fitness centre.

The hotel hasn’t scrimped on technology that really works -- staying connected to the outside world is easy with unlimited free WiFi and Samsung Smart TV’s complete with Bluetooth connectivity and wireless mobile device mirroring. Several USB ports throughout the room mean guests can easily recharge devices.

The new hotel also features the 80-seat Market Place restaurant and bar, it’s ground-floor Café 1851, and the upmarket Social Wine Bar.

Swiss-born head chef Mirco Turtschi brings to the table a wealth of experience from hotels and restaurants in Switzerland and New Zealand, and said his vision for the restaurant, café and bar was to capture a diverse audience at different times of the day and become known as a popular dining hub for locals and visitors.

"We’re aiming to appeal to everyone, keeping good old-fashioned favourites that are generous in portion but reasonable in price, while offering health conscious guests some lighter options," said Chef Mirco.

Market Place restaurant and bar takes inspiration from the local markets which once thrived just metres away in Victoria Square. Featuring an interactive marketplace dining concept, diners will be encouraged to pick and choose from a range of dishes, showcasing the best local produce the city has to offer.

There will be a live cooking station where guests can choose from a selection of meat, fish or seafood each evening, cooked to order just how they like it.

Café 1851 is set to delight tastebuds and give friends, locals and families a place to connect in a contemporary environment. Serving expertly brewed Mojo coffee, T2 tea, fresh juices and smoothies, pastries, cakes, sandwiches and salads, the light-filled café features clean lines and Scandinavian-inspired décor.

Social Wine Bar will be the place for get-togethers and drinks over shared plates, an extensive wine list and a selection of NZ craft beers, an "elegant and comfortable" space with a cosy fireplace.

General Manager Reinier Eulink said he could not wait to open the doors to the hotel’s first guests.

"We know it will be a hub for leisure and business travellers and a meeting place in the heart of the city for our wider community," he said.

The 4.5-star hotel is part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). With the opening of the new hotel, IHG will operate six properties in New Zealand including Crowne Plaza hotels in Auckland, Queenstown and Christchurch, two Holiday Inn properties in Rotorua and at Auckland Airport, and InterContinental Wellington.