Investigation into tyres stabbed in Greymouth

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 11:56

West Coast Police is investigating intentional damage to tyres on at least 12 vehicles in Greymouth CBD.

The tyres were stabbed in the early hours of this morning, from 2am onwards.

It is possible that a screwdriver was used to damage the tyres.

While Police are aware of at least a dozen individual vehicles being targeted, it’s believed there will be other vehicles involved.

We are asking any other victims to make contact with us and report the damage so that we may investigate.

It is also possible that those responsible for this offending may have been captured on security cameras, either within the Greymouth CBD or wider township.

Business owners and members of the public are asked to check any potential security camera footage and contact Greymouth Police.

While Police are following strong lines of enquiry, we still need the public’s help to investigate these crimes.

Any person with information relating to the offending or those responsible are requested to contact their local Police or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

While our investigation is under way, we advise vehicle owners to park in well-lit areas and, if possible, park vehicles in a garage or on a driveway.

If anyone sees or hears any suspicious activity around vehicles, they should not hesitate to call 111.

- Acting Senior Sergeant Paul Watson, Area Prevention Manager, West Coast