Diesel spill on SH10 in Bulls Gorge area

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 12:03

Police are currently managing a diesel spill on State Highway 10 near the Bulls Gorge area.

Police believe it may be have been there from approximately 10am this morning.

The spill appears to begin at the Puketona Junction on SH10 and it is not yet known how far the spill has spread.

There have been five crashes in the area which appear to be as a result of the spill. No injuries have been reported as a result of the crashes.

Police are in attendance and are advising motorists to slow down and take extreme caution around the area and avoid it if possible.

Police are working with NZTA to clean the road.