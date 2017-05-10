Foggy weather in Christchurch, lifting in Dunedin

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 12:09

Its a pea-souper this morning in Christchurch and other parts of coastal Canterbury and Otago.

A high pressure system to the east of New Zealand is still holding on to these regions bringing calm conditions, but the more humid north to north east flow is gradually kicking in - a perfect recipe for fog in May after a long dark night.

This latest satellite map from the Japanese Meteorological Agency shows where the fog/low cloud currently is using false colour to make it stand out more (in orange).

Fog should lift this afternoon in Christchurch and other areas but low cloud may remai, continuing the gloomy weather.