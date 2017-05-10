First set of signals for Far North

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 12:14

Responsive technology is being used as part of improvements to the pedestrian crossing on Paihia’s waterfront.

The NZ Transport Agency is upgrading the existing pedestrian crossing on State Highway 11 to provide a better balance between pedestrian safety and traffic moving through the town centre.

The Agency says the signals, which will be the first in the Far North district, are in response to the growing number of tourists visiting Paihia, many of them arriving from cruise ships, who use the crossing to access the town centre.

"The technology which is known as a puffin crossing uses detectors to measure pedestrian movements and help people cross the road safely. It responds to the pace of the person crossing to extend the crossing time if it’s needed or cancels the pedestrian phase if someone decides not to cross," says Northland Safety and Network Performance Manager, Tim Crow.

"This increases safety for pedestrians and removes frustrations for motorists because it means traffic isn’t waiting for periods when there are no pedestrians."

"The technology is relatively new to New Zealand but has proved to be very effective in the United Kingdom over the past ten years."

Work to install the poles and bases for the controllers has now started and there’ll be changes to the footpath and road along with road markings over the next month.

The Transport Agency apologises for any temporary inconvenience while this work is carried out.