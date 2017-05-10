Kiwi kids think mum Is the most careful driver according to survey

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 12:39

According to Rainbow’s End, 61% of Kiwi schoolchildren think that their mum is the better driver, with almost all of those kids (97%) explaining that it’s because mum is more careful than dad, and doesn’t break the traffic rules.

The survey went out to nearly 400 New Zealand kids, and was completed in school classrooms. Rainbow’s End also filmed ten of the children talking about how their parents drive: youtube.com/watch?v=ysNepk7Mhnw.

The results revealed that dad tends to drive the fastest. Eighty-nine percent of the kids reported that their dad is more likely to put his foot down on the accelerator than their mum. Comments included:

"I think my mum is a better driver, because she doesn’t keep going when the light is red."

"Mum is a better driver, because she has never had a speeding ticket, and dad has lots of speeding tickets."

"My dad definitely drives fast - he likes to be on one hundred or one hundred and twenty."

"I like to go in the car with my mum the most because she’s a good driver, and doesn’t go over the speed limit."

Unsurprisingly, the children also notice when their parents get annoyed while driving. Seventy percent said their parents honk the horn when they get annoyed, and 60% said that they’d heard their mum or dad swear at another driver. Only 15% said their parents didn’t get cross, or pulled over until they’d calmed down. Reasons tended to be other drivers going too slow, getting in the way, or generally driving badly.

"My parents sometimes start honking and shouting out of the window."

"Mum shouts at people. Dad beeps the horn."

"They swear, and beep the horn."

"My parents stop the car and park it at the side, and calm themselves down, and then start driving again."

Rainbow’s End ran the survey to mark National Road Safety Week, which started on Monday 8 May, and finishes on Sunday 14 May. Led by charity, Brake, the aim is to raise awareness of road safety issues, and to prevent road deaths and injury.

Road safety education is something that Rainbow’s End has been focusing on since the launch of AA Driver’s Town in March. The ride enables children up to 12 years to experience driving a miniature Suzuki Swift around a colourful, tiny town. Both the AA and Rainbow’s End believes that early education, done in a fun and engaging way, is vital so that kids can learn basic road rules, patience and healthy attitudes to driving safely.

Rainbow’s End CEO, Chris Deere, explains that New Zealand adults also need to set a good example.

"Firstly, we need to lead by example because our kids learn directly from what we do as parents," says Chris. "Secondly we need to have open and frank discussions with our children about good driving habits, including defensive driving techniques and practices."

AA Driving School General Manager Roger Venn agrees.

"Kids are easily influenced and readily pick up on the poor driving behaviour and negative attitudes to road use and rules that they’re exposed to.

"Positive engagement with driving and driver education can go some way to breaking the cycle of unsafe driving on our roads.

"The best thing a parent or carer can do is to be mindful of the fact that we all share the road, so we’re all sharing the risk that driving involves - that would be a really positive message for the next generation of drivers to learn."

The survey showed that almost 100% (98%) of the school kids are looking forward to driving one day. Reasons given included:

"Because my little brother won’t be in my face, and I can go shopping by myself."

"I am looking forward to driving a car so I don’t have to walk, and can visit people that live far away."

"I’m really looking forward to driving a car, and going wherever I want."