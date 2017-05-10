Library Study Expo coming to Whangarei

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 13:00

Do you believe that new solutions start with new thinking? Are you inspired to make a difference in the world? Discover the study and career options as an information professional at the upcoming Library Study Expo on Saturday, 20 May 2017, 9am-1pm at Whangarei Public Library, 5 Rust Avenue, Whangarei.

Librarian, archivist, historian, curator, records adviser, library assistant, cataloguer, web designer-all these professions belong to a bigger group of information and knowledge navigators. The pace of change in the wider environment, the impacts of information technologies and the internet have their impact on how and why information services are provided.

"There is a growing need to upskill in information creation, discovery, navigation, evaluation, manipulation and application - all of this requires a skilled group of information professionals. Information professionals are passionate about information, stories and communities. They can be a tertiary student completing work experience at their campus library, a records specialist at a district Council or a professional who switched their career from nursing to a health librarian. The Library Study Expo will share what librarianship can offer to you" says Ania Biazik, Chair of LIANZA (Library and Information Association of New Zealand Aotearoa) Hikuwai regional committee.

We invite you to attend our next expo to find out about various study options - full-time, part-time, online and off-campus. You’ll find fitting study around your life is easier than you think. Undergraduate and postgraduate studies can equip you with the skills to go further and tread beyond convention.

Victoria University of Wellington, Open Polytechnic and LIANZA representatives are looking forward to meeting you and sharing information about the career prospects and opportunities the library sector offers.