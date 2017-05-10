Two men arrested for aggravated robbery of a Westmere Dairy

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 13:15

Avondale Police have this morning arrested and charged two men with the aggravated robbery of a Westmere Dairy in October last year.

Officers carried out search warrants at two residential properties this morning, in Pt Chevalier and Mt Roskill.

The Garnet Road Dairy was robbed on 1 October.

The men have both been charged with aggravated robbery and burglary.

The 28 year-old also faces additional charges of unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and driving while disqualified.

"Our enquiries have been ongoing for many months and this morning’s arrest is the result of the determination of our staff to bring those responsible to justice" says Detective Sergeant Phil Cox, Avondale Police.

The men will appear in the Auckland District Court today.