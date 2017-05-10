Attestation parade for Wing 304 Recruits

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 13:37

Fifty-nine constables will be graduating at the Royal New Zealand Police College on Thursday 11 May 2017, as part of Wing 304.

They will be welcomed to their new career by wing patron Dr Kim McGregor QSO.

The 41 male and 18 female graduates have diverse backgrounds, with qualifications in everything from electrical engineering, nursing, computer science and personal training, to graphic design, business and information management, hairdressing and aeronautical engineering.

After graduation, the 59 new officers will be posted across 11 Districts around the country, as follows:

Northland - 6

Waitemata - 7

Auckland - 7

Counties Manukau - 10

Waikato - 7

Bay of Plenty - 4

Eastern - 5

Central - 1

Wellington - 2

Canterbury - 7

Southern - 3

While the majority of the new constables were born in New Zealand, Wing 304’s newly qualified officers also come from Australia, China, France, India, Italy, Namibia, South Africa, the UK and USA.

Nine of the recruits have previously worked for the Armed Forces, both in New Zealand and overseas, and 14 have family connections with Police.

Many have competed nationally or internationally in a number of sports, including rugby, netball, football, hockey, rifle shooting, basketball, squash and swimming.

Before joining Police, Constable Russell Kupa, who will be based in Eastern district, worked with troubled youth in Germany and New Zealand.

"I always had an interest in helping others, hence my decision to go to Police College," he says.

"As a New Zealand Maori I’m motivated not only to be a good policeman but also to help lower the over-representation of young Maori males in the criminal justice system."

Others have overcome extreme personal challenges, such as Constable Dylan Stringer, who will be based in Waikato district.

In 2015, Constable Stringer was admitted to hospital with Guillian-Barre syndrome, which left him paralysed from the head down for two months.

"Initially I feared my journey with the Police was over before it had begun, but later learned of two other officers who had had the same condition and recovered to complete the recruitment process or return to full duties," he says.

"I saw this as a challenge to prove to myself that I would recover fully and am lucky enough to say I have come out stronger on the other side."

The patron of Wing 304 is Dr Kim McGregor QSO, who over the past 30 years has been an advocate dedicated to raising awareness about sexual and family violence prevention.

In 2015, Dr McGregor was appointed to the role of Chief Victims Advisor, providing independent advice to the Justice Minister on how victims’ experiences of the justice system can be improved.

As well as being director of her own company, which offers specialist sexual violence prevention and training services, Dr McGregor continues to work as a therapist and has previously been the Executive Director of Rape Prevention Education, Whakatu Mauri.

She was also a founding member of Project Restore - a restorative justice programme specifically developed to deal with cases of sexual violence.

In 2014, Dr McGregor was appointed a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order for services to the prevention of sexual violence.

Awards to be presented during Thursday’s Attestation:

- The Commissioner’s Award for Leadership (in recognition of outstanding potential to lead self and others) is awarded to Constable Kenny Rodger - posted to Waikato District.

- The Minister’s Award for First in Wing is awarded to Constable Bruno De Carvalho, who is posted to Waikato District.

This award recognises the top student after the collation of all course assessments.

- The Patron’s Award for Second in Wing is awarded to Constable Matthew Fritz - posted to Auckland District.

- The Prevention Award (for demonstration of operational skills and prevention practices) is awarded to Constable Bruno De Carvalho - posted to Waikato District.

- The Response Award (for demonstration of safe practices and tactical skills) is awarded to Constable Philip Paskwietz - posted to Waitemata District.

Logistics

The Attestation Parade for Wing 304 will take place at The Royal New Zealand Police College on Thursday 11 May 2017, at 2pm.

The ceremony will be attended by Commissioner Mike Bush, Wing Patron Dr Kim McGregor QSO, and other members of the Police Executive.

Media outlets wanting to attend the Attestation Parade are asked to contact the Media Centre on 04 238 5111 or email media@police.co.nz.

If you are attending, please arrive at the college no later than 1.30pm on Thursday.