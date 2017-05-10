Down to one lane at Stafford St in Gisborne

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 13:43

Stafford Street is down to one lane and traffic management is in place for at least the next 12 weeks whilst Gisborne District Council contractors repair the footpath and bank that slipped in severe weather at Easter.

"There is a ‘Give Way Priority System’ in place. That means that traffic coming into Gisborne city, must give way to traffic heading towards the Waimata Cheese Factory," says Tairawhiti Roads General Manager, Dave Hadfield.

"We ask that pedestrians and road users take extra care when using this stretch of road as it is now a shared space."

A 30km speed limit is in place. Traffic will be monitored by Council, and Police will assist with extra patrols in the area.

Local consultants LDE are currently investigating repair options at the site.

The slanting street light has been removed by Eastland Network Ltd.