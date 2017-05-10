Successful tender for speed camera site works announced

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 14:11

Police has today confirmed the successful tenderer who will break ground on construction of 33 new static (or fixed) camera sites across the country in coming months.

The tender for site works has been awarded to Downer ITS, one of two tenders received.

The new sites are spread across the country from Kamo in the far north, to Invercargill in the south.

A further two potential sites are still being considered but have not yet been finalised.

The $10m project, signalled in July 2013, will see up to 56 new digital cameras put in place across the country in areas with the highest risk of speed-related crashes, based on detailed independent analysis as part of the Government’s Safer Journeys road safety strategy.

This includes predictive modelling of sites where there is an identified crash risk, and/or where research shows a history of crashes causing death and/or serious injury.

National Manager Road Policing, Superintendent Steve Greally, says each site was carefully selected following detailed analysis by independent experts and consultation with territorial authorities and local communities.

Installation of the cameras will happen gradually as the sites are constructed over the coming months.

"Each camera will then be subject to a comprehensive testing programme to ensure they are working accurately before going live, and we will give the public notice of when this will happen," Mr Greally says.

It is anticipated that the cameras will begin operating from early next year, subject to progress on site works, engineering assessments and appropriate testing.

"As with the placement of other fixed cameras, details of each camera’s location are being made publicly available, as we want people to know where they are and encourage them to drive at safe speeds, so that we don’t have to issue notices."

None of the infringements generated by drivers who trigger the cameras are retained by Police, but go to the Government’s consolidated fund.

"This is about encouraging drivers to make good choices and travel at a safe and appropriate speed for the conditions, which will see fewer people killed and injured on the roads," Mr Greally says.

"This is supported by evidence which shows that static (or fixed) cameras on average reduce fatal and serious injury crashes by about 20% within the sphere of influence of the camera (up to about 1 km)."

Plans to expand New Zealand’s static (or fixed) camera network were first signalled in July 2013, and have been well publicised since then as new cameras have been progressively rolled out.

There are already 15 of the new cameras in place, with two of these still undergoing final testing before becoming operational.