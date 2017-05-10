$260k for 800 new youth development opportunities

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 14:05

New partnerships with Netball NZ and 24-7 Youthwork Trust will see $260 thousand invested to create up to 800 new youth development opportunities, Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today.

"These opportunities are about inspiring and growing the next generation of leaders and also supporting them to give back to the community," says Ms Kaye.

"The partnership with Netball NZ will see $152,000 invested in a pilot programme that will use sport as a vehicle to enhance health and wellbeing, and provide mentoring, leadership and volunteering opportunities for up to 500 young people.

"The pilot will involve secondary school students attending leadership workshops, then being given the opportunity to lead, manage or coach a secondary school junior netball team or volunteer at a netball centre."

Netball Northern Zone will deliver the pilot, in partnership with secondary schools and netball centres. It will target Maori, Pasifika and other young people in the Mangere, Otahuhu, Manurewa, Howick, Pakuranga, Otara and Papakura areas of South Auckland.

"This is about giving more opportunities to young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to receive mentoring or develop leadership skills, to help them develop skills and confidence to set them on a positive path," says Ms Kaye.

"The partnership with 24-7 Youthwork Trust will see $108,000 invested to enable schools in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to provide more mentoring and leadership opportunities for up to 300 young people.

"This funding will support a range of youth development opportunities, from individual and group mentoring to targeted leadership training. This includes supporting young people to organise and lead their own school events, such as festivals, and mobilise and coordinate other students to attend these.

"The investment builds on a previous investment I announced last August, which saw 24-7 Youthwork Trust supported to provide youth development opportunities at various schools across the South Island.

"I’m constantly amazed at how many talented and community-minded young people I meet in my job as Youth Minister.

"Often all it takes is one opportunity to experience volunteering, mentoring or leadership development to set young people off in a whole new direction.

"These new partnerships will enable more young New Zealanders to access these opportunities, and build the confidence they need to take their aspirations and skills to the next level."

Both investments announced today are being made under the Partnership Fund, which sees the Government co-invest with business, philanthropic, iwi and other partners to grow youth development opportunities.

New partnerships announced so far this year have seen over $2.8 million invested to provide more than 6000 new youth development opportunities across New Zealand.

Funding details of today’s announcement

Netball NZ initiative

Government funding $85,000

Netball NZ and community funding $67,000

24-7 Youthwork Trust

Government funding $27,000

Schools, churches and community groups $81,000