Appeal for information and CCTV following York Road crash

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 15:16

Hawke's Bay Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal car crash which occurred on York Road in Hastings about 11.00am on Saturday the 29th of April 2017.

Inquiries have identified that a dark green Honda four door sedan had travelled along Flaxmere Avenue towards York Road immediately prior to the crash.

This vehicle appears to have turned left from York Road onto Maraekakaho Road heading towards Hastings.

Police would like to speak to the occupants of that vehicle or any witnesses who may have seen that car travelling before or after the crash.

Police would also like to hear from any residents of Flaxmere Avenue, York Road or Maraekakaho Road who may have CCTV cameras which may have captured footage of this car.

Police are also appealing to any drivers of vehicles fitted with drive cameras who were in the Maraekakaho Road, York Road and Flaxmere Avenue area between 10.45am and 11.15am, which may have captured the green Honda sedan.

If you may be able to help please contact Hastings Police Station on 06 831 0700, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously if you choose, on 0800 555 111.