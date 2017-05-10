Massey students part of volunteer week

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 16:24

ManawatÅ« head of halls Amy Lavini shaved off her shoulder length locks, raising $1300

Students from Massey University’s halls of residence at Auckland, ManawatÅ« and Wellington raised more than $7000 for the Shave for a Cure fundraising initiative last week.

The fundraising effort was one of the charitable acts undertaken by Massey University students during Student Volunteer Week.

Students from the ManawatÅ« campus, alongside University staff, donated blood in the visiting Mobile Blood Collection Unit and painted rocks that are to be hidden in Palmerston North Hospital’s children’s ward as part of the Kind Hearts movement.

Towards the end of the week Palmerston North Deputy Mayor Tangi Utikere, Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas and University staff joined students on a working bee at Pit Park. The former quarry and landfill site is now a haven for native birds and frogs, thanks in part to the efforts of Massey volunteers during the past eight years.