Inquiry findings hoped to restore confidence in drinking water

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 16:28

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board welcomed the Government Inquiry findings released today as an important step toward restoring the community’s confidence in the Havelock North drinking water supply.

Chief executive Kevin Snee said as the district health board had only received the report this afternoon it would take time to digest the findings.

Dr Snee said over 5000 people in Havelock North were infected with campylobacter. "The outbreak had a far reaching impact not only in terms of sickness but also on the economy of a small community. The district health board strongly supported the need for an Inquiry, and the findings today are important to ensuring an event of this magnitude doesn’t happen again.

"Overall I’m pleased with the way the health system managed the outbreak, which is reflected from the summary released by the Inquiry panel this afternoon. This was the largest ever recorded outbreak of campylobacter - and the health system coped. There are things we could have done better, and we have worked to address many of those.

"A vast amount of effort has gone into working with the Inquiry teams. We appreciate the time our staff have taken so improvements, where needed, can and have been made. We also understand the Inquiry’s work is not complete and we will continue to assist the panel as it moves to identify systemic issues and system changes that may be required to ensure drinking water is safe throughout New Zealand."

Since the outbreak the district health board had:

Led the establishment of the Joint Water Working Group, to provide closer collaboration between the various Hawke’s Bay councils and the district health board on drinking water issues

Initiated monthly meeting with Hastings District Council to ensure procedures around drinking water were followed.

Initiated a number of research proposals including; methods for early detection of outbreaks, links between rainfall and contamination and the longer term health effects on people who were infected with campylobacter

Co-sponsor of a Water Symposium, which will be held in Hastings on 1 June. An opportunity for organisations and scientists to recognise the issues facing water, as a resource, in Hawke’s Bay

Worked with Napier City and Hastings District councils to strengthen and develop water emergency response plans, including Boil Water notices

Put in place an escalation process for Drinking Water Assessors to follow

Advocating for better processes around drinking water standards and processes, which will be followed up as Stage 2 of the Inquiry

Advocating for better protection of drinking water sources, through Hawke’s Bay Regional Council plans.