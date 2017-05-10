Havelock North drinking water update

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 16:39

Improvements to Hastings’ water supplies will be paid for by ratepayers whose properties are connected to the supply.

The cost of the immediate improvements to the Hastings / Flaxmere / Bridge Pa / Havelock North / Pakipaki supplies will begin to be factored into this year’s proposed Annual Plan.

The first planned step is an increase of $29 to the domestic water rate in 2017/18 (which will bring the total water rate to $257 per year). The Long Term Plan will consider the results of investigation work and inquiry findings to set future expenditure and funding requirements.