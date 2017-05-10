Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 17:05

The search for missing Palmerston North woman Chelsea Brunton has been called off following the discovery of a body today at a residential property in the city.

While formal identification and a post mortem is still to be completed, the body is believed to be that of Chelsea.

There are no suspicious circumstances and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search.

Chelsea's family have requested privacy at this tragic time.