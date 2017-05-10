Serious crash near Oamaru

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 18:00

A driver is in a critical condition following a crash near Palmerston (near Oamaru) this afternoon.

Around 4:23pm the driver, who was driving at speed, failed to stop for Police and a short pursuit was initiated on the Herbert-Hampden Road, SH1.

Approximately two minutes later the driver has crossed the centre line, crashed and rolled their vehicle off the road.

Ambulance has been called to the scene, however the road is not currently blocked.

The driver will be taken by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital due to their injuries.

As per procedure, the Serious Crash Unit has been notified, and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be advised.

Anyone who saw the crash or the driver who has not already spoken to Police is asked to contact Oamaru Police on (03) 433 1400.