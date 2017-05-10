Police name woman struck by vehicle near Taupo

|
Police can now release the name of the woman struck by a vehicle in Acacia Bay, near Taupo, on Monday.
She was 47-year-old Lisa-Anne Ngamotu, of Taupo.
A man is remanded in custody on a charge of manslaughter in relation to the incident, and is due to reappear in Rotorua District Court on May 24.
