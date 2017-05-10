Update on SH1 south of Kaikoura, new road alignment underway

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 18:35

The North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery team’s crews are aiming to reopen State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura in the week of 22 May.

"We will update people closer to the time but crews are working extremely hard at the site of slip 29a, 3 km south of Peketa, just north of Rosy Morn, building a new road alignment out from this big slip, which will be around 300 metres long.

"The aim is to have traffic travelling in both directions on the new road alignment in the second last week of May," says Steve Mutton, Transport Agency Earthquake Recovery Manager. Temporary rail tracks are being laid at the same time.

The slip occurred at the end of the recent April cyclones and continued to be active right through Easter Weekend, trapping a digger at the top at one point when fresh material shifted overnight. The digger has since been removed safely from the site.

Since then, a decision has been made to realign the new road further out, as is occurring also on the highway north of the town at places like Mangamaunu.

The Transport Agency thanks all residents, business people and everyone who would normally use the south side of State Highway 1 for their patience while this highway work is underway.