Nominations for Citizen Awards sought

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 19:03

The annual Stratford District Council citizen awards nominations are now open.

The award seeks nominations of individuals who reside in the Stratford district and have shown leadership, inspiration, or dedication to a cause, contributing to the Stratford community.

Mayor Neil Volzke says, "For more than 25 years the district has acknowledged those who have given significantly to the Stratford district and I encourage community groups to nominate and support individuals from within their organisations who they feel have made an outstanding contribution."

Nomination forms for the 2017 Citizens Awards and Youth Citizens Awards are available from Council's website, www.stratford.govt.nz, Service Centre, or Stratford Library. Nominations close Friday 2 June. A presentation evening will be held on Wednesday 19 July.

The 2016 recipients were: Ernie Burrows, Neville Cleland, and Roger White