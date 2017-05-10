$400,000 win for New Plymouth Strike player

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 22:05

One lucky Strike player from New Plymouth will be popping the champagne after winning $400,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $18 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $100,000 on Saturday.

Lotto New Zealand’s Mother’s Day promotion is underway. All Lotto Triple Dip tickets bought between Sunday 30 April and 7.30pm on Saturday 13 May are in the draw to win 50 extra prizes, including 5x Audi A1 cars, 5x $20,000 travel prizes, 20x $10,000 shopping prizes and 20x prizes of $10,000 cash.

