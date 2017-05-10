Police seeking information on Christchurch approach

Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 - 22:30

Police are seeking information from the public about a suspicious approach to a teenage girl in Christchurch yesterday (Tuesday) evening.

About 6pm, the 16-year-old was approached by a man as she walked along Main South Road, Hornby, west of Garvins Road.

The man was described as being in his 40s to 50s, with dark hair and a bushy beard, wearing grey tracksuit pants and a black jumper.

He was travelling in an older model, four-door Nissan Skyline-type vehicle, silver/grey in colour.

Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying this man.

If you have any information, or saw anything unusual in the area this evening, please contact Detective Craig Lattimore on (03) 363 7400.

"This is a reminder to take extra care and ensure you remain alert to your surroundings during dark winter evenings, and to report any unusual vehicles or people to Police," Detective Lattimore says.