Clever Kiwis power save - Canstar Blue

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 07:16

As parts of the country have already experienced the first sub-zero temperatures of the year, a new survey reveals that nearly half of New Zealanders will reach for extra layers of clothes and blankets rather than turn up the heat. But there’s a smarter way to keep warm this winter.

As we head towards what is traditionally the most power hungry season of the year, it’s revealed that over one third of Kiwis worry about the size of their power bill.

Canstar Blue’s latest survey also revealed that although 41% of people had compared electricity prices in the last 12 months, only 13% had gone on to switch providers.

Canstar Blue general manager Jose George said:

"The power market in New Zealand has radically changed in the last few years. As well as the ‘big five’ larger providers there has been the emergence of a number of smaller, companies focused on delivering innovative power solutions. Basing their proposition on using the latest technology, they give customers more control and ultimately better prices for their power. It’s no surprise that the top four most highly rated companies all belong to the new group of small, independent and agile providers that offer customers a much more ’hands on’ approach to managing their power bills."

With many providers offering online bill and account management, smart meters and apps that can let you view your energy consumption - and give you the opportunity to alter it - at any given point in time, consumers should no longer have to wait in dread for their winter power bill.

George continued

"Switching providers is now a lot more straight forward then it used to be and with incentives commonplace for new customers, it’s something everyone should consider looking into. In such a competitive market, there are definitely savings to be had, especially at this time of year."

The Canstar Blue survey also revealed that 51% of people leave their TV and radio on standby, 30% of people do not use energy saving light bulbs and nearly 40% of people do not live in a well insulted home.

George went on to say:

"We found that large numbers of people were not taking some straight forward and easy steps to reduce their energy consumption in some areas in order to be able to pump up the heating over the colder months. It’s worrying that so many people could be putting their health at risk by not keeping themselves and their homes warm enough in winter.

What watt to warm with?

One of the most economical ways to heat your home is using a heat pump. A previous Canstar Blue survey revealed that 22% of people saw a reduction in their power bills once they installed a heat pump and a further 13% said they thought it had had a positive effect on their health. For some people there is even a government subsidy available to help with heat pump installation and insulation in their home.

George concluded:

"Our survey also showed that over 70% of people understood the information contained within their power bill but it’s disappointing that we’re not doing more to reduce what we pay, or at least what we are paying for. For many of us, as mortgage rates rise and inflation increases the cost of our power and fuel, we’ll be considering ways to reduce pressure on our finances. Looking at how we use our power and how to get ‘smarter’ is a great place to start."

Smart power

The energy market in New Zealand is incredibly competitive with over 30 companies vying for customers business. The wave of new, smaller companies who champion the latest technology and facilities to serve their customers has promoted advancements across the industry, which also great news for consumers.

Independent digital electric company, Electric Kiwi, this year’s winner of the Canstar Blue Most Satisfied Customers Award, is one of the young companies who saw an opportunity to bring the latest technology to the power market and offer customers a better deal.

Kiwi Electric chief executive Luke Blincoe comments:

"Consumers should absolutely shop around for the best deal, the New Zealand energy market is as competitive as any in the world, and often you won't get the best offer from your current provider until you leave them. New players like Electric Kiwi are ensuring the big players have to be competitive to keep their customers.

"Electric Kiwi is a great example of a new player providing value and giving control back to consumers with an hour of free off peak power every day that allows consumers to take control of their energy bills by selecting a time of day that suits their lifestyle."

Satisfied customers

Each year, Canstar Blue asks thousands of electricity customers to rate their retailer on key criteria, including customer service, bill and cost clarity, value for money and overall satisfaction. This year 12 different retailers feature in our results (to feature, a retailer must achieved a minimum sample size of respondents)

As stared above, this year, the top rated provider was Electric Kiwi who secured a maximum five stars in five out of six criteria.

Accepting the award, Blincoe said:

"Electric Kiwi is proud to have won the Canstar Blue Most Satisfied Customers Award. It’s clear proof that consumers are looking for innovative solutions and becoming more discerning about the quality of experience they expect from their energy provider."

Further information regarding this survey - www.canstarblue.co.nz/energy/electricity-providers.