Campaign targeting red light running

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 11:34

‘Don’t let red lights bring out the worst in you’ is the message behind Auckland Transport’s new red light running campaign starting on Monday.

Red light running is common in Auckland especially among drivers aged 20 to 39 and AT’s Walking, Cycling and Safety Manager Kathryn King says this target group is over-represented in crashes. "They cause 58% of the crashes at red lights where someone is injured."

NZ Transport Agency’s crash data shows that in Auckland between 2012 and 2016, there were 69 fatal and serious injury crashes caused by red light running. "Sadly four people died and 75 were seriously injured, all because someone failed to stop for the red light."

Police say running red lights at intersections is a road risk that nobody should be willing to take. Waitemata Road Policing Manager Inspector Trevor Beggs says, "The consequences of choosing to run a red light can be life or death. Increased speed, regardless of vehicle type, puts vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists at greater risk. For them, drivers stopping at red lights and even a small reduction in vehicle speed could save their life."

The Automobile Association’s Barney Irvine says there’s massive public support for red light camera enforcement. "Auckland AA members are sick of innocent lives being put at risk - 90% say they want to see more red light cameras at our intersections."

Kathryn King says Auckland Transport is working with the police to stop red light running through a mix of education and enforcement. "Auckland Transport is funding more cameras to catch motorists who run red lights, six new sites in Auckland will get cameras within a couple of months. People can die or be seriously injured if you ignore the red."

This latest campaign starts on Monday, the video (www.AT.govt.nz/redlightrunning) will be promoted via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube media. This will be supported by outdoor bus backs and billboards as well as temporary billboards at high risk intersections.

NZTA crash statistics (2012 - 2016)

- Overall signalised intersection injury crashes have been trending upwards since 2012. The Auckland Urban areas have the largest number of intersection casualties. In Auckland between 2012 and 2016, there were a total of 69 fatal and serious injury crashes at signalised intersections due to red light running. These crashes resulted in 4 deaths, with 75 people being seriously injured.

- Drivers at fault or part fault in these injury crashes were of the following age groups:

o 20 - 24 years: 27%

o 25 - 29 years: 14%

o 30 - 39 years: 17%

- 93% of these crashes occurred on urban roads and 80% in dry conditions.

- The majority of these crashes took place on weekdays (67%).

- 87% of vehicles involved in these crashes had been either a car or station wagon.

- The worst months of the year for intersection red light running crashes are June (14%) and August (12%).

- 58% of drivers involved had a full licence and 24% of drivers had a learner or restricted licence.

