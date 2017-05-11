Waikouaiti watermain renewal project starting soon

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 12:54

Work will be starting soon on a project to replace almost 5km of old and poorly performing water pipes in Waikouaiti.

The Dunedin City Council’s Capital Delivery Team Dominika Biziak-Kochan says the work will improve the water supply to the town.

"The main aim of the work is to improve flows for fire fighting, but Waikouaiti residents will also benefit from fewer burst pipes and unplanned shutdowns."

Construction is likely to start in June 2017, but there may be some preparatory work before. The project will run until early 2018.

The DCC will work with the contractor to minimise disruption to residents. "Traffic management will be used for streets where work is being done. Some water shutdowns will also be needed at times," says Mrs Biziak-Kochan.

Parts of State Highway 1 through the town will be reduced to a single lane while work is done on the pipes along it.

The DCC will hold a public drop-in session in Waikouaiti at the end of May to give people information about the project and address any concerns.

More information about the project is available at http://www.dunedin.govt.nz/waikouaiti-watermain.