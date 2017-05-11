Massey dean appointed to gifted and talented executive council

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 12:28

A Massey University specialist in gifted and talented teaching and research has been appointed to a four-year term on the World Council for Gifted and Talented Children’s executive committee.

Associate Professor Tracy Riley has previously served as a New Zealand delegate for the council, a non-profit organisation comprised of educators, scholars, researchers and parents that provides advocacy and support.

She is a strong and active advocate for talent development, serving as a director on the boards of the New Zealand Association for Gifted Education and the United States-based Supporting Emotional Needs of the Gifted. She was the recipient of this year’s Te Manu Kotuku award from the Professional Association for Gifted Education.

The council will hold its biennial conference in Sydney in July, where Dr Riley will present a workshop and symposium and attend her first committee meeting.

Dr Riley commenced in the role of Massey University’s dean, research last month.