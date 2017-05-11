Stellar line-up of experts confirmed for Food Integrity Conference

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 12:31

Food processors, exporters and producers wanting to successfully market their food brand without the fear of disruption from a product integrity issue are encouraged to register for FOOD INTEGRITY 2017, the conference exploring how to keep New Zealand’s food exports safe and maximise brand profits.

The two-day conference on Wednesday 28 and Thursday 28 June in Auckland brings together international food experts to help local companies navigate the complex international food export market place, assisting them to understand the risks and mitigate against them.

Speakers include:

- William Marler, leading global food safety litigator from the United States;

- Dr Jennifer van de Ligt, Associate Director Food Protection and Defense Institute;

- Dr Suzanne Snively, Transparency International who specialises in economic strategy;

- Dr Marlon Martins dos Reis, Scientist AgResearch, researching food assurance and provenance;

- Nigel Slaugher, CEO, Ligar, specialist in removing food toxins;

- Mr Fanchang Kong, Deputy Director General, Market Inspection Bureau (FDA), Shunde, China;

- Dr Helen Darling, Director of the Asia Pacific Centre for Food Integrity;

- Li Wei, Chinese food safety specialist and food producer;

- Jordan Small; crisis management expert ;

- Kevin Wang; Editor in Chief of the China Food Safety Magazine;

- John Hackett, trademark strategist from AJ Park;

- Bernadett Limgenco, expert in corporate sustainability;

- Spiro Anastasciou, crisis management expert.