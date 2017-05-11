Inquiries continue into tyre damage in Greymouth

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 12:46

Statement by Acting Senior Sergeant Paul Watson, Area Prevention Manager, West Coast Police.

Greymouth Police are continuing their investigation into the intentional damage to vehicle tyres within the township.

Following our appeals for further victims to come forward, so far we know that a total of 36 vehicles have had tyres stabbed or damaged.

This is a mixture of private vehicles and car yard/rental vehicles.

Some of these vehicles have had more than one tyre stabbed, possibly with a screwdriver.

Around 50 tyres have been stabbed or damaged.

It’s believed that the crimes took place between 2am and 5am Wednesday morning (10 May 2017).

The offender or offenders are believed to have operated as they have walked from the vicinity of Greymouth High School on High Street, along Herbert Street, Guinness Street, Mackay Street and over Cobden Bridge, and into Cobden, where a more vehicles were damaged.

It is likely that the offender or offenders live in the Cobden area.

If there any further victims who have only just discovered any damage, we would like to hear from them.

While we are already reviewing some footage, we continue seeking further security camera imagery or the identity of those responsible, which would assist us in our investigation.

People are asked to contact local Police or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.