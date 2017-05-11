Police attend serious crash in Whenuapai

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police and emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash between two vehicles on Brigham Creek Road, Whenuapai.
The road is currently closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
There is no information at this stage regarding any injuries to the occupants of the vehicles.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.