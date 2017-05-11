Man dies following crash on Te Puke Highway

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 13:10

A man has died following a crash on the Te Puke Highway, Rangiuru on Wednesday 3 May 2017.

The man who was seriously injured in the crash has since died in Tauranga Hospital.

He was 72-year-old Lenard Malcolm Fowell, from Kawerau.

Police's thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Fowell.

Police would also like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the crash scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.