Serious Crash Unit investigating crash near Waitomo

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 13:16

One person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash involving two cars on Waitomo Valley Rd, Waitomo.

Emergency services were alerted at 10.35am.

A number of other patients have been taken to Waikato Hospital by road ambulance.

Road/lane closures and diversions are likely while the scene is cleared and the Serious Crash Unit investigates.