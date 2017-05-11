Serious Crash Unit investigating crash near Waitomo

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has been airlifted to hospital following a crash involving two cars on Waitomo Valley Rd, Waitomo.
Emergency services were alerted at 10.35am.
A number of other patients have been taken to Waikato Hospital by road ambulance.
Road/lane closures and diversions are likely while the scene is cleared and the Serious Crash Unit investigates.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.