Waikato Regional Council watching rain and river levels closely

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 14:09

Waikato Regional Council’s hazards team is urging the region’s residents to be alert for heavy downpours from this afternoon into tomorrow.

A formal MetService heavy rain warning is in place for Waitomo and Taupo.

The rest of the region is under a severe weather watch for heavy rain with gales possible about Coromandel and Taupo as well.

"Localised downpours are possible across the entire region," said regional hazards team leader Rick Liefting.

He noted catchments are still saturated in many places after recent severe weather which could add to flooding-related risks and accumulation of surface water.

"However, council staff are confident that flood management schemes will handle the forecast rainfall."

Mr Liefting said it should start to fine up around the region from tomorrow afternoon and settled weather is expected till at least the middle of next week.

He urged people to stay up to date with weather forecasts and warnings.