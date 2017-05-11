Police attend serious crash in Whenuapai

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can confirm one person died in the crash on Brigham Creek Road that occurred this afternoon.
Police are in the process of formal identification and notifying the person's next of kin.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash.
The road remains closed while the investigation takes place and the scene is cleared.
Police would like to thank motorists for their ongoing patience.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.