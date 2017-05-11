NZ's stuck in a pattern - another rain maker likely next week

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 15:15

The third ex-cyclone in two months is about to cross New Zealand dumping more torrential rain and bringing more than a months worth of rain to some areas over the next two days.

Flooding is possible once again with the North Island already drenched and wetter than average in every region.

So what happens after Donna?

It appears New Zealand is stuck in a rut, weather-wise that is. After the remnants of Donna pass by on Friday and Saturday yet another large high will drift over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea. This is another powerful anti-cyclone and should bring more settled weather for three or four days to many parts of the country.

As it moves away next Tuesday it looks quite possible that yet another warmer-than-average northerly flow will spread down over the country from the sub-tropics. This is then followed by another low that at this early stage looks likely to cross the country from the Tasman Sea.

This low is followed by another large high.

When you zoom out and look due west around the globe you notice a pattern - high, low, high, low, high tracking eastwards towards the New Zealand area.