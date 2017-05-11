Wesley name change proposals dropped

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 16:04

The New Zealand Geographic Board will not be taking forward proposals about the Auckland suburb of Wesley.

The Board had planned to consider a proposal to strip the name of Wesley from a suburb between Mount Albert and Mount Roskill and give it to a new town development just north of Pukekohe.

"The proposer, Grafton Downs Ltd, asked for its submission to be withdrawn from the Board’s process," says Board Secretary Wendy Shaw.

Ms Shaw says there was a great deal of local community interest and discussion about the proposals.

"The Board Secretariat received more than 100 submissions from Wesley suburb supporters - we’re pleased to see Kiwis taking such a keen interest in our place names."

"We would like to assure everyone that, had the Board decided to take the proposals forward, there would have been a formal public consultation for people to tell us what they thought."

"In light of the Wesley community’s strong connection with the suburb name, we agree with Grafton Downs’ suggestion that the people of Wesley send us a proposal to make the name official."