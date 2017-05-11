Arrest made in Piha fires

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 16:01

Police have arrested a 19-year-old West Auckland man in relation to two fires which were among a spate of fires in Piha over the past 9 days.

Police can confirm the man is a Piha resident, however he was arrested this morning in Tauranga.

The man faces three arson charges and one burglary charge which relates to a fire at a local fish and chip store and a large scrub fire adjacent to the store. The third arson charge relates to a fire that occurred in the Auckland city area within the same period.

Piha is a tight knit community and we understand this has been a stressful time for residents.

Police would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding.

We have received an overwhelming response from local residents and the wider public who have come forward with information.

Further investigations are continuing in relation to multiple other fires in the area. At this stage Police are not looking for anyone else and we cannot rule out the possibility of other charges being laid.

The man will be appearing in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

- Scott Webb, Area Commander, Waitakere Police.