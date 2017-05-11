Civil Defence staff monitoring rain forecast

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 16:32

There is a heavy rain warning in place for parts of the Bay of Plenty and Bay of Plenty Civil Defence is monitoring the situation.

Metservice is forecasting heavy rain from late today until Friday evening, especially over the eastern ranges of the Bay of Plenty.

Heavy rain can cause rivers and streams to rise rapidly, as well as surface flooding and slips, so it is important that people are prepared and keep updated.

Emergency Management Bay of Plenty director Clinton Naude says people need to take responsibility for their preparedness and make a plan.

"Think about what you and your family would you do if you couldn’t get home, were stuck at home or had to leave home in a hurry? Would you be ready?

"What if there was no power, no water or no communication? If there is heavy rain coming, have you cleared your gutters or thought about your pets? A little bit of planning goes a long way," he says.

Local residents are advised to stay updated by listening to the local radio, or checking social media platforms (the BOP Civil Defence website and Facebook page).

"People can also sign up to receive text alerts by visiting the Bay of Plenty Civil Defence website," Clinton says.