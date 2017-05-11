Appeal for information following Royal Oak robbery

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 17:16

Police are investigating the aggravated robbery of a security van near the main entrance of The Warehouse at Royal Oak, Auckland, at approximately 1.50pm on Tuesday May 9th.

A white car carrying three people, one of whom was carrying what has been described as firearm, approached the two van guards.

The guards complied with their instructions and handed over a bag.

The offenders then left the scene in the vehicle driving towards Pah Road.

Police are making enquiries to identify the offenders, including speaking to a number of witnesses.

Police believe there are more people who witnessed the incident who haven’t spoken to Police yet, or who may have dashcam footage or recordings on their cell phones.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information which could assist with the investigation.

Information can be reported to Auckland Central Police Station on 09 302 6400, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

