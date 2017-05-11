Arrest following Templeton aggravated robbery

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 17:35

Canterbury Police have arrested a 23-year-old man following an aggravated robbery at a Templeton service station last night.

A man entered the Z station on Main South Road at approximately 10:50pm, Wednesday 10 May, 2017, and threatened the attendant with a screwdriver.

The offender fled the scene with tobacco and a sum of cash.

Following a Police investigation overnight and a subsequent search warrant, the 23-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.