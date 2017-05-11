Arrest following Opawa dairy aggravated robbery

Thursday, 11 May, 2017 - 23:16

Canterbury Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old following the aggravated robbery of the J-Mart Dairy in Opawa, Christchurch.

The incident took place on Thursday 13 April, 2017.

Two males entered the dairy and robbed the sole attendant of cash and cigarettes while armed with a tomahawk and a kitchen knife.

Following an investigation, both offenders have now been charged.

The 16-year-old will appear in Christchurch Youth Court on Friday 12 May, 2017.

A 15-year-old has previously been charged as the other offender responsible.

He is due to reappear in Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday 18 May, 2017.

Police are not seeking any other persons in relation to this crime.